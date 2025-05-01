Well above normal temperatures through Saturday

BOZEMAN – A blocking High-pressure ridge is building nicely over the Pacific NW and slowly extending into western Montana Thursday afternoon.

This ridge pattern will lock us into an unseasonably warm and dry pattern through Saturday. In fact, Saturday temperatures will rise into the mid 70s to mid 80s across the entire state of Montana. Locally, max temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper 70s Saturday in SW Montana.

A cold front will bring a short-lived cooling trend late Sunday into Monday with scattered showers, a few isolated thunderstorms, and possibly a little higher mountain snow.

This system will quickly exit the region by Monday evening, and a new high-pressure ridge will build back into Montana by Wednesday with another warming trend next week.