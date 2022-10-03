Weekend rain totals with a warmer and drier forecast this week

Today's Forecast: While a few showers are still in the area to start the week, we will see our skies clear and temperatures begin to climb back to the low and middle 60s for most of the area. Winds will be light out of the north between 5-10 mph. With clear skies you can expect overnight temperatures to fall quickly into the 30s and low 40s overnight.

BOZEMAN: High: 62; Low: 41. Isolated morning showers will fade quickly and allow skies to clear and temperatures to move closer to average.

BUTTE: High: 63; Low: 36. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning with afternoon sunshine allowing temperatures to climb quickly.

DILLON: High: 64; Low: 39. Lots of sunshine for the afternoon as we see high pressure keep our rain chances at bay.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 58; Low: 29. Mix of clouds early with mor sunshine by the late afternoon.

MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES AND WARMER THIS WEEK

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

Our current trend will bring more sunshine and dry conditions over the course of the next week. The temperatures across the region will climb back to near average for Tuesday before climbing back to the 70s for Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to back down to near average to round out the week and stay there for the weekend.