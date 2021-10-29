Weekend forecast cooler, a little rain or snow, and spooky Northern Lights

BOZEMAN – Weekend forecast looks interesting over Montana to begin with the Northern Lights could be spectacular Saturday night and possibly Sunday night. The sun ejected a massive solar flare on Thursday and could bombard the atmosphere this weekend producing the spooky light show.

The big question will we be able to view the Northern Lights as a cold front is pushing into Montana Friday night and Saturday morning. This front should be exiting the state by Saturday evening but there will likely be clouds lingering over the state. Not the best viewing weather but still worthwhile to try and see the Northern Lights this weekend.

Scattered rain or snow is possible Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front passes through the state. Watch for gusty surface winds as well and in high wind prone areas like Livingston wind gusts could peak around 60 mph through about midnight Friday.

There could be some lingering pockets of snow impacting travel between Bozeman Pass and Billings Saturday morning with a few inches of snow possible around Big Timber. This could produce some wintry travel conditions this weekend.

Temperatures will be much cooler this weekend behind a cold front, in fact, temperatures will be below normal Sunday and could fall rapidly after sunset Sunday night. The general Halloween forecast for SW Montana is dry, breezy and chilly. Temperatures could fall quickly below freezing by 9 pm Sunday.