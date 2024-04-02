Weak thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon

BOZEMAN – Unseasonably warm and dry weather today for SW Montana. Temperatures will remain above normal for the rest of the week but look for a cooling trend to start Thursday and temperatures falling below normal by the weekend.

A SW flow aloft will develop Wednesday and again push temperatures into the 50s and 60s but there will be some moisture riding along the SW flow. Showers and isolated weak thunderstorms will develop over SW Montana Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Most of the moisture will be forced up into NW Montana Thursday but our ridge pattern begins to collapse Thursday and it will be replaced by an upper-level Low-pressure system.

This will bring cooler temperatures and a good chance for valley rain/snow and heavy wet mountain snow this weekend.