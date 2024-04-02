Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weak thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon

APRIL2COWED.png
Posted at 1:38 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 15:38:28-04

BOZEMAN – Unseasonably warm and dry weather today for SW Montana. Temperatures will remain above normal for the rest of the week but look for a cooling trend to start Thursday and temperatures falling below normal by the weekend.

A SW flow aloft will develop Wednesday and again push temperatures into the 50s and 60s but there will be some moisture riding along the SW flow. Showers and isolated weak thunderstorms will develop over SW Montana Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Most of the moisture will be forced up into NW Montana Thursday but our ridge pattern begins to collapse Thursday and it will be replaced by an upper-level Low-pressure system.

This will bring cooler temperatures and a good chance for valley rain/snow and heavy wet mountain snow this weekend.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader