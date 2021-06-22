Weak disturbance Wednesday morning and cooler by Thursday

BOZEMAN - Warm to hot Tuesday afternoon as a High-pressure ridge is currently in control of our local weather pattern. On the backside of the ridge is a very weak disturbance that will begin to increase clouds by sunset tonight.

This disturbance could produce a few isolated showers or thunderstorms Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Forecast models show this to be an isolated event and we don't anticipate any widespread rain.

The next disturbance will bring a cooler pattern to the state Thursday with a Low-pressure system spinning over Northern Montana and a weak cold front passing through the state. Again we don't anticipate widespread rain but a few isolated showers or thunderstorms could develop by Thursday afternoon.