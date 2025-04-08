Weak disturbance to bring a few more April showers Wednesday

BOZEMAN – A new weak Pacific disturbance is rolling into the Pacific NW and should be passing through western Montana overnight into Wednesday morning.

This system will bring a better chance for scattered mountain snow showers and only a slight chance of valley rain.

A strong westerly flow aloft will also help produce locally windy conditions at times through Wednesday afternoon with more wind arriving ahead of the next cold front on Friday.

Over the weekend look for scattered showers and cooler temperatures along with gusty winds at times.

Temperatures overall will remain near normal to well above normal through the next 7 days.