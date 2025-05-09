Watch for scattered thunderstorms this weekend

BOZEMAN – A Pacific disturbance will bring a few isolated thunderstorms to SW Montana Saturday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” or low risk for potential severe thunderstorms capable of producing large damaging hail, damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and brief heavy rain.

Sunday a few showers or thunderstorms are possible around sunrise with more storm likely to emerge again with another disturbance Sunday late afternoon into Sunday evening.

Storms should be brief and isolated thus the weather forecast is not a total washout this weekend.