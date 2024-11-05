Watch for icy roads Wednesday night

BOZEMAN – A deep trough of Low-pressure is sitting right over Montana Wednesday afternoon.

East of the divide will have the best chance for additional light to moderate snow through the evening tonight but should be exiting the region by Wednesday morning.

Wet roads will turn icy tonight so please SLOW DOWN and give yourself extra time to travel and be watch for icy road conditions.

Wednesday will be mostly dry and chilly but a warming trend will begin on Thursday and could last through Sunday.

Temperatures could rise into the low to mid 50s Friday and Saturday and that will be around 10 degrees above normal.

Next week we will see cool and wet weather conditions return to the region.