Watch for daily afternoon thunderstorms

BOZEMAN – Monsoonal thunderstorms are back in the forecast Friday through Monday with the best chance of a few stronger thunderstorms across southern Montana.

The Storm Prediction Center has a low risk, or a “marginal” risk, for stronger thunderstorms activity on Saturday across SW Montana. This means that a few isolated thunderstorms could be strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts and/or damaging large hail.

Hopefully, these thunderstorms will bring some brief heavy rain as well but this time of the year the lower levels can be extremely dry which can cause rapid evaporation of falling rain and in turn produce much stronger outflow wind gusts along with frequent lightning. That pattern is conducive to producing numerous new wildfires.

