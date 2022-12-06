Watch for areas of blowing snow

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance is currently stalled over central and northern Montana producing scattered snow along with gusty surface winds and blowing snow. This will likely continue through Wednesday morning.

The Livingston and Big Timber areas will also experience blowing snow and low visibility travel issues Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

There are small areas of blowing snow impacting travel around SW Montana Tuesday afternoon both east and west of the divide. If you are traveling this evening, be prepared for sudden changes with blowing snow and very icy surfaces.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for northern and central Montana through this evening and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Livingston and Big Timber areas through Wednesday morning.

The combination of snow and blowing snow will create hazardous conditions in the Advisory areas.