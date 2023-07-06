Watch for afternoon thunderstorms for several days

BOZEMAN – A westerly flow aloft is now locked into place for several days and should continue to produce a gradual warming trend through next week.

There is some mid-level moisture with this flow aloft and combined with enough surface heating to produce lift will trigger afternoon thunderstorm development over SW Montana through Saturday.

The 2 best days for stronger thunderstorms will be Thursday afternoon and early evening and Saturday afternoon to early evening.

Some thunderstorms could produce brief heavy rainfall, but larger hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary severe weather threat out of this type of pattern.