Warming up through Saturday

BOZEMAN – Another weather pattern change begins Thursday. High pressure will build over the central and northern Rockies and with it a warming and drying trend.

Temperatures will be near to slightly above normal levels Thursday but well above normal temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday. In fact, there could be numerous low to mid 80s across central and eastern Montana with lower valleys in SW Montana reaching the low to mid 70s.

Forecast highs are 10 to 20 degrees above normal Friday and Saturday.

A cold front will bring showers, thunderstorms, a little high mountain snow, gusty surface wind, and cooler temperatures Sunday into Monday.