Warming up this weekend with a few showers or thunderstorms

BOZEMAN – Mild and mostly dry pattern for SW Montana heading into the weekend. High-pressure to our South is producing a westerly flow aloft with near to slightly above normal temperatures and a limited amount of moisture.

There is only a slight chance for some pop-up showers and rumbles of thunder Friday afternoon to early evening and again Saturday afternoon to early evening.

Temperatures are still on track to rise into the upper 70s to mid 80s late weekend into early next week. Look for increased snowmelt and higher runoff flows for most area rivers and streams this weekend into early next week.

