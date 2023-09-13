Warming up this weekend

BOZEMAN – A cool and unsettled pattern is currently pushing through Montana with a Pacific cold front producing isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue through the early evening hours Wednesday east of the divide with clearing skies overnight. Watch for patchy valley fog by Thursday morning especially in those areas where rain developed Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler than normal through Thursday, but a rapid warm-up is coming by Friday with upper 70s to lower 80s this weekend. That is above normal for this time of year.

Looking at next week’s forecast our first good cold and wet weather system is likely Tuesday into Wednesday. Below normal temperatures are possible for the middle of next week and that means snow levels will begin to fall as well. Higher elevations could see some minor accumulating snow next week.