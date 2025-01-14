Warming up and then turning very cold for Montana

BOZEMAN – An Arctic cold front will drop down through Montana Friday and this will produce the coldest temperatures to date for the current winter season this weekend.

The Arctic front will produce widespread snow and some localized areas of blowing snow on Friday. The combination of a rapid temperature drop, falling snow, gusty winds producing some blowing snow and bitter wind chills will bring hazardous travel conditions.

The good news in the forecast is a mild temperature pattern for Wednesday and Thursday with forecast highs possibly reaching the lower 40s. Of course, this will be very short-lived as forecast temperatures will be well below normal and even below zero by this weekend.

Plan on air temperatures to fall between –5 to –25 below zero this weekend and wind chills will likely be –20 below zero or colder at times. This cold snap will begin to move out of the region by Tuesday of next week.