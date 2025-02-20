Warming trend is here through the weekend

BOZEMAN – Finally, a warming trend has returned to Montana. Temperatures around 1 pm Thursday are running 20 to 50 degrees warmer compared to 1 pm Wednesday.

The forecast continues to call for forecast highs to reach the mid 30s to the mid 40s through early next week.

As temperatures rise above freezing we will see melting of road snow and wet roads could turn icy at night. Watch for possible ice or black ice in your early morning commutes.

Other side effects of warming temperatures is melting snow off roof tops will produce large icicles off roof edges. Roof ice dams are also likely to worsen in the coming days as roof top snow melts.

Rapid snowmelt is always a concern this time of year especially with all this lower valley snowpack. Frozen ground can’t absorb the melting snow and thus water will flow into low lying areas and create minor flooding issues.