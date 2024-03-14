Warming trend for St. Patrick's Day Weekend

BOZEMAN – A long stretch of dry and warm weather will settle in over SW Montana and much of the region.

High-pressure off the NW coast will slowly drift inland and sit over the Pacific NW and Northern Rockies through the middle of next week.

The warming trend is slow to get going today and Friday but by the weekend temperatures will be running 5 to 10 degrees above normal and 10 to 20+ degrees above normal for the first half of next week.

There is a chance for near record highs Monday through Wednesday of next week around SW Montana.

This ridge pattern will break down by Thursday of next week and cooler temperatures with increasing moisture will return to the area.