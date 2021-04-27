Warming trend begins Tuesday in SW Montana

Today's Forecast:

Expect mainly clear skies for your Tuesday as temperatures climb back to the upper 50s to near 60° with a light wind between 5-10 mph. A few clouds will roll in this evening, but lows will stay in the upper 20s and low 30s.

BOZEMAN: High: 60; Low: 31. Clear and quiet for your Tuesday with highs approaching 60° with a light breeze between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 56; Low: 30. Mild sunshine through the afternoon with a few afternoon or evening clouds moving in.

DILLON: High: 60; Low: 29. Mainly sunny with light wind for the region. Thin clouds will move through late in the afternoon and evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 55; Low: 17. Sunny and mild with a light breeze out of the south between 5-10 mph.

WARM WEEK AHEAD: High pressure will dominate the forecast for the next few days. A southerly flow will push highs well above average by the end of the week. This high pressure should usher most of our rain chances well to the north of the region. Highs are expected to be in the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday with 70s to near 80° by Thursday and Friday. Cooler weather is expected this weekend and will bring a few isolated thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon leaving highs in the 60s.

