Warming temperatures into the weekend

BOZEMAN – The weekend weather pattern continues to warm up with a westerly flow developing. This westerly flow will also bring in some scattered showers by Sunday along with stronger surface wind gusts on Saturday.

There are high wind highlights up along the front range and adjacent plains along with the Upper Yellowstone region under a wind advisory. Peak gusts 60 to 75 mph are possible in the highlighted areas on the map below.

Next weeks pattern will keep temperatures near normal with a few showers possible by Tuesday. If you are making plans for St. Patrick’s Day next Thursday the weather forecast is looking good.

Lastly, don’t forget this weekend we return to Daylight Savings Time. Turn those clocks ahead one hour Saturday night before you go to bed.