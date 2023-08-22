Warming back up in the extended forecast

BOZEMAN – Near normal temperatures are likely for the rest of the week but warmer than normal temperatures are expected to return late this weekend into most of next week.

Forecast highs are back in the mid 80s to low 90s by next week and that is around 5 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The 6 to 10 day outlook also has a slightly above normal precipitation pattern through the end of the month. Although this might sound good looking at the forecast models I do not anticipate seeing widespread heavy rain but rather more of the scattered hit and miss showers with isolated thunderstorms through the end of next week.

