Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warming back up in the extended forecast

AUG22TEMP.png
Posted at 1:48 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 15:48:06-04

BOZEMAN – Near normal temperatures are likely for the rest of the week but warmer than normal temperatures are expected to return late this weekend into most of next week.

Forecast highs are back in the mid 80s to low 90s by next week and that is around 5 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The 6 to 10 day outlook also has a slightly above normal precipitation pattern through the end of the month. Although this might sound good looking at the forecast models I do not anticipate seeing widespread heavy rain but rather more of the scattered hit and miss showers with isolated thunderstorms through the end of next week.

AUG22TEMP.png
AUG21PRECIP.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!