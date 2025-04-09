Warming and Cooling trend in the next 7 days

BOZEMAN – A brief break in the active weather for Thursday and Friday as weak High-pressure returns to the region with well above normal temperatures. 60s and a few lower 70s are possible Thursday and Friday.

Sitting off the California coast is the next weather maker. This storm will take several days to reach SW Montana, but it should begin to push into Montana Friday night. Scattered rain or snow is possible for lower valleys with this storm system Saturday into Sunday morning and a good chance for higher mountain snow.

This storm will also produce a cooling trend through the weekend with temperatures falling down to slightly cooler than normal levels.