Warming again for Montana this week

BOZEMAN – A short-lived cool snap with snow continues to play out over Montana for another 24 hours. A NW flow aloft will keep temperatures running near normal Tuesday and could pave the way for areas of light snow to impact most of central and eastern Montana through Wednesday.

SW Montana could see some light mountain snow showers through Tuesday evening and again by the end of the week.

Temperatures will begin to moderate on Wednesday and forecast highs and lows are slightly above normal over the next 10 days. In fact, the 8 to 14 day outlook continues to show above normal temperatures are possible over Montana through December 24th.

A SW flow will return later this week and allow warm and moist Pacific air to develop regionally allowing temperatures to climb and bring in a little moisture with mountain snow along the Montana – Idaho state line. This could impact travel conditions for mountain passes on the state line with Idaho this weekend.