Warmer trend late in October in Western Montana

Today's Forecast: A large low-pressure system is spinning to the south of the area and bringing mostly cloudy conditions to the area for the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will pick up for the afternoon between 10-20 mph for most of the region. A few showers are possible for southern Gallatin, Madison, and Beaverhead counties for the evening, with most of the area remaining dry for the evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 60; Low: 32. Mostly cloudy for the morning with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Winds will stay out off the northwest between 5-15 mph.

BUTTE: High: 60; Low: 27. Mild and mostly cloudy. The afternoon will bring partly cloudy skies for the afternoon and evening. Winds will stay out of the southeast between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 58; Low: 32 Cooler under mostly cloudy skies for late in the afternoon into the evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 54; Low: 27. Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the middle 50s. A few showers are possible for the early evening before skies clear for the evening.

SIX TO TEN DAY OUTLOOK:

Temperature Outlook: Temperatures will be warmer than average between October 23-27. The warmest area will be in the central plains and the warm air will spill back to western Montana leaving us slightly above average.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

Precipitation Outlook: Precipitation outlook between October 23-27 will put western Montana above average for precipitation. The combination of warm and wet conditions will likely lead to valley showers during this time frame.