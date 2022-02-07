Warmer and breezy for Monday

Today's Forecast: Clear and sunny with temperatures climbing quickly for your Monday. Highs will top out in the low and middle 30s for the afternoon with winds gusting between 10-20 mph out of the south. The strongest winds will pick up late in the late afternoon and early evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 43; Low: 18. Mild afternoon with winds picking up between 5-15 mph with wind out of the south. The stronger winds will pick up late in the afternoon and evening.

BUTTE: High: 44; Low: 17. Mild but breezy for the middle afternoon with gustier winds tonight and Tuesday.

DILLON: High: 42; Low: 19 Mostly sunny and mild through the afternoon with a southwest wind between 10-20 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 31; Low: 19. Slowly warming under mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the southwest between 10-20 mph for the afternoon.