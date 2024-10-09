Warm weather pattern continues through mid October

BOZEMAN – Overall, the weather pattern should remain unseasonably warm and dry through the middle of next week.

A weak disturbance will produce considerable cloud cover Thursday and slightly cooler temperatures along with locally windy conditions.

Despite the cooler temperatures Thursday, forecast highs will remain above normal.

The only concern is the high fire danger for SW Montana Thursday afternoon with locally windy conditions, very dry vegetation, and thus please use caution with all outdoor activities Thursday.