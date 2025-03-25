Warm weather pattern continues into Wednesday

BOZEMAN – A mild couple of days for the entire region with a short-lived High-pressure ridge building over the Western U.S.

Temperatures will remain well above normal through Thursday. Near record highs are possible Wednesday as forecast highs are in the mid to upper 60s and that is very close to record high levels.

A cooler pattern will return by the end of the week as a broad trough will develop and create cooler temperatures along with scattered rain or snow that could linger through the weekend into early next week.