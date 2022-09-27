Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm through Wednesday before cooler air moves in

Cooler weather by Thursday.jpg
KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Cooler weather by Thursday.jpg
Posted at 8:31 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 10:31:38-04

Today's Forecast: Tuesday will be another fantastic day to spend outdoors as highs top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will remain light between 5-10 mph primarily out of the south. Skies will be clear with a few high clouds rolling into the region by the evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 80; Low: 47. Look for sunny skies and light wind out of the southeast wind between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 77; Low: 45. Mild with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon with a wind out of the west between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 79; Low: 44. Mostly sunny through the afternoon with a few high clouds by the evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 74; Low: 31. After a cool start to the day, expect the afternoon to warm quickly.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App