Warm through Wednesday before cooler air moves in

Today's Forecast: Tuesday will be another fantastic day to spend outdoors as highs top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will remain light between 5-10 mph primarily out of the south. Skies will be clear with a few high clouds rolling into the region by the evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 80; Low: 47. Look for sunny skies and light wind out of the southeast wind between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 77; Low: 45. Mild with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon with a wind out of the west between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 79; Low: 44. Mostly sunny through the afternoon with a few high clouds by the evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 74; Low: 31. After a cool start to the day, expect the afternoon to warm quickly.