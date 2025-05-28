Warm through Saturday and then trending colder next week

BOZEMAN – A weak Pacific cold front will pass through Montana on Thursday and it could produce a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon through early Thursday evening.

These rumbles should be few and far between but check your STORMTracker Weather mobile app for updates if you are planning to go golfing Thursday.

Another cold front will arrive on Sunday and again look for scattered thunderstorms to pass through SW Montana. Ahead of that front a surge of hot air and gusty surface winds will develop on Saturday. Forecast highs are in the mid to upper 80s Saturday.

Once the cold front passes through Sunday a deep trough of low pressure will develop and lock us into a cool and wet weather pattern for the first half of next week. Temperatures will be well below normal and cool enough to produce higher elevation snow.

