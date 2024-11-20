Warm moist SW flow will bring increasing rain and snow to SW Montana

BOZEMAN – An active weather pattern is developing over the Pacific NW and it extends into western Montana for the next couple of days.

Our first atmospheric river event is aimed at northern California with heavy rain and very heavy wet mountain snow. The jet stream is feeding this moisture from norther California up into central Idaho and continues up into NW Montana.

Mountain passes along the MT/ID line will see periods of moderate snow and wintry travel conditions through Thursday. Lookout Pass remains under a Winter Weather Advisory into Thursday late morning.

SW Montana will only see some scattered rain or snow Thursday. Most mountain ranges locally could see minor snow accumulations; however, some mountain passes will see light snow and possible wintry travel conditions Thursday into Friday.

Another system will move in from SW Saturday and this system could bring a better chance of valley rain changing to snow and all mountain snow Friday night through Sunday morning.