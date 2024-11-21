Warm & moist SW flow through Saturday

BOZEMAN – A strong and stalled Low-pressure system is off the Pacific NW coast creating a deep trough along the west coast. On the bottom of that trough is abundant moisture producing heavy rain and heavy mountain snow over central and northern California.

The flow aloft is out of the SW and some of the warm moist air is lifting to the NE producing scattered rain and snow over Idaho and western Montana.

There will be several disturbances embedded in SW flow and there is a good chance for scattered valley rain and mountain to impact SW Montana Friday through Sunday morning. What complicates the weather pattern is the warm air. Mixed precipitation is possible and this time of year there is always a chance for freezing rain to develop producing locally icy road conditions.

One area of concern Friday morning through Saturday morning is central Montana. Helena to Great Falls to Lewistown and up along the hi-line is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Friday morning through Friday evening. Pockets of freezing rain are possible for lower valleys along with moderate heavy wet snow for mountains and passes.

A new batch of warm moist air will move into SW Montana producing scattered valley rain or snow Saturday morning and redeveloping Saturday late afternoon through Sunday morning. There could be some winter weather highlights issued for SW Montana, but at the time of this report the National Weather Service has not issued any highlights.

The forecast for the Brawl of the Wild Cat vs Griz football game is mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers during the game. The probability for rain or snow increasing after 3 pm. KBZK and KXLF will be broadcasting the game beginning at 12 pm Saturday.