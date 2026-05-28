Warm for the rest of the week with cool showers this weeknd

Today's Forecast: Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the middle and upper 80s around the region.Our shower chances are very low today but not completely out of the question.As temperatures warm into the 80s we will see the atmosphere become slightly unstable which could lend itself to an isolated mountain shower that could spill into a few valleys.Winds will stay out of the southeast between 10-20 mph.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Slight rain chance for Thursday

BOZEMAN: High: 84; Low: 50. Expect warm and sunny conditions through the afternoon.A few clouds will move in with a slight potential for a quick shower or thunderstorm.Winds will stay out of the southeast between 5-15 mph.

BUTTE: High: 82; Low: 48. Warm and sunny with temperatures quickly climbing to the 70s and topping out near 80°.Winds are expected to be out of the southeast between 10-20 mph. The warmest part of the afternoon could bring a slim chance for a t-storm.

DILLON: High: 85; Low: 50. Warm and sunny today with light southerly winds between 10-20 mph.Rain chances are near zero but not completely out of the realm of possibility today.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 78; Low: 37. Expect a quick warmup with highs in the middle and upper 70s.The afternoon holds a slight chance of a pop-up shower through the early evening.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cool and wet weekend expected

COOL AND WET WEEKEND:

Temperatures will fall quickly this weekend with highs primarily in the 50s.Pockets of heavy rain are expected to move through Saturday morning and again toward the evening.There will likely be breaks in the rain, but we should expect wet or at the very least damp conditions through the weekend.Showers on Sunday will be a little more hit and miss, though models still indicate showers expected across the region.