Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm for now with cooler weather this week

Clear and warm.jpg
KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Clear and warm.jpg
Posted at 8:03 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 10:03:19-04

Today's Forecast: Temperatures for the start of the week will be well above the average with highs near 80°. Look for sunny skies and a light south wind for your Monday. Clear skies for the evening will allow for a slight chill as lows fall back to the low and middle 40s.

BOZEMAN: High: 79; Low: 47. Look for sunny skies for your Monday with a light south to southwest wind between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 78; Low: 43. Clear and sunny with temperatures climbing quickly to the upper 70s by the middle afternoon.

DILLON: High: 79; Low: 43. Mostly sunny and mild through the middle part of the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 75; Low: 31. Temperatures will warm up quickly under mostly sunny skies.

Colder and wet weather coming in.jpg

COOLER AND RAIN BY LATE WEEK:
Our weather pattern will be stable and warm through Wednesday before a large low-pressure system hits the west coast by Wednesday. As that system takes shape, it is expected to drop temperatures nearly 20° by Friday bringing rain and mountain snow to the region. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s and low 60s for Friday and Saturday before we see a slight warm-up by the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App