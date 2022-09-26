Warm for now with cooler weather this week

Today's Forecast: Temperatures for the start of the week will be well above the average with highs near 80°. Look for sunny skies and a light south wind for your Monday. Clear skies for the evening will allow for a slight chill as lows fall back to the low and middle 40s.

BOZEMAN: High: 79; Low: 47. Look for sunny skies for your Monday with a light south to southwest wind between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 78; Low: 43. Clear and sunny with temperatures climbing quickly to the upper 70s by the middle afternoon.

DILLON: High: 79; Low: 43. Mostly sunny and mild through the middle part of the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 75; Low: 31. Temperatures will warm up quickly under mostly sunny skies.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

COOLER AND RAIN BY LATE WEEK:

Our weather pattern will be stable and warm through Wednesday before a large low-pressure system hits the west coast by Wednesday. As that system takes shape, it is expected to drop temperatures nearly 20° by Friday bringing rain and mountain snow to the region. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s and low 60s for Friday and Saturday before we see a slight warm-up by the end of the weekend.