Warm for Monday with overnight snow developing

Today's Forecast: Temperatures on Monday will warm quickly to the middle and upper 40s with 50s likely in parts of the area. A mix of sun and clouds should be expected through the afternoon with clouds thickening up through the evening. Scattered showers will develop after sunset with a rain/snow mix likely for the mid-evening west of the continental divide, which will quickly switch over to all snow overnight. Most models are indicating valleys receiving 2”-4” of snow by early Tuesday morning in the valleys, with 3”-6” possible for many mountain ranges in southwest Montana.

BOZEMAN: High: 49; Low: 25. Mostly cloudy for Monday afternoon with a west to southwest wind between 5-10 mph. Scattered snow showers develop overnight leaving 2”-4” of fresh snow early Tuesday morning.

BUTTE: High: 46; Low: 21. Partly cloudy skies will give way to mostly cloudy conditions for the late afternoon. A spotty mix of rain/snow picks up as cold air drives through the region overnight and will likely leave 1”-3” of snow by Tuesday morning.

DILLON: High: 48; Low: 25 Mild temperature with a west wind between 5-10 mph. Snow will develop overnight with 1”-3” likely for the area by early Tuesday.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 36; Low: 17. Mild temperatures for the afternoon with a light snow developing overnight.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

SNOW THIS WEEK: Two systems will deliver chances of snow this week with another colder air mass possible early Sunday. The first two systems will bring scattered snow showers Tuesday night. The first run of snow will bring 2”-4” of snow early Tuesday morning. Light snow showers will develop through the day with a few scattered snow showers will pick up for the early morning hours on Wednesday. Storm totals for valleys are likely to stay in the 3”-6” range by the early afternoon on Wednesday for valleys. Higher amounts in excess of 8” will be possible in mountains and area passes. Snow showers will once again move in on Sunday into Monday.