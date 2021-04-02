Warm, dry and windy this weekend

BOZEMAN – Unseasonably warm and dry pattern continued Friday and this type of weather will continue into Saturday. Well above normal temperatures and near record highs for SW Montana.

Beginning Sunday, the pattern will change as High-pressure breaks down and a slow moving upper-level trough digs into the Pacific NW. This will bring increasing clouds and wind to the region on Sunday and possibly higher fire danger.

Next week, temperatures will cool slightly but fall down closer to seasonal averages. There is a chance for scattered showers Monday through Wednesday.

Take advantage of the warm and dry weather this weekend to tackle yard work. Right now is an excellent time to get all the winter dead grass up and start fertilizing the yard before Spring rain and snow moves into the region.

