Warm and windy this weekend

BOZEMAN – Warm and windy weather this weekend for SW Montana with a slight chance for a few rain or snow showers Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures could reach the low to mid 40s this weekend into early next week, and SW wind will be increasing 20 to 30 mph with peak gusts 40 to 60 mph. High wind areas will see the strongest gusts and there are high wind highlights up across central Montana including the Livingston area.

This combination of warm and windy conditions along with a little rain or snow will produce rapid snowmelt for lower elevations that can lead to localized flooding issues in poor drainage areas.

There are Flood Watches up for far western and NW Montana this weekend. The National Weather Service has a Hydrologic Outlook up for most of SW Montana this weekend and that means conditions are looking favorable for rapid snowmelt with possible localized flooding concerns.