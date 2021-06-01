Watch
Warm and dry pattern emerges through Friday

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 12:19:41-04

Today's Forecast:Temperatures will climb quickly to near 80° for the region for your Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine for the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-15 mph.

BOZEMAN: High: 79; Low: 52. Lots of sunshine to start with afternoon clouds and a light northwest wind between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 78; Low: 49. Mild afternoon temperatures and light northwest wind between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 79; Low: 49. Mostly sunny skies early with a few high clouds for the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 75; Low: 38. Mild temperatures for the afternoon with a light northwest wind. Winds will shift to the south during the evening.

Warm Pattern Emerges This Week: Highs will creep to near 90° by the end of the week as a strong high-pressure system sets up to the southwest of Montana. The trend will keep us warm and dry through the end of the week with a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms possible by Friday. Slightly cooler pattern is expected for the end of the weekend and early next week.

