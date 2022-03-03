Warm again Thursday with snow and ice for Friday

Today's Forecast: Thursday will warm quickly under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will stay in the middle 50s to low 60s. Winds will stay light out of the south between 5-15 mph. A cold front will drop into the region and bring scattered rain and snow showers. Accumulations will likely begin during the afternoon and early evening for most of the region on Friday.

BOZEMAN: High: 56; Low: 29. Warm and cloudy for your Thursday afternoon. Winds will stay out of the southeast between 5-15 mph.

BUTTE: High: 55; Low: 28. Mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies for the afternoon with light southwest winds between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 58; Low: 31. A slight breeze out of the southwest between 5-15 mph with temperatures working back to near 60 degrees.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 49; Low: 17. Warm and mild with a southwest wind between 5-10 mph. While warm temperatures are in place, you should expect snow to move back into the region late on Friday.