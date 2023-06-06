Viewer photos/video of funnel cloud

Several people in and around Great Falls sent us photos and videos of a funnel cloud on Monday, June 5, 2023 shortly after 6 p.m.
The National Weather Service said on Facebook: "A brief funnel cloud near Dutton was visible from Great Falls this evening. This funnel was brief in duration and non-impactful."
If a funnel cloud actually makes contact with the ground, then it becomes a tornado.
At this point, we don't know if there was more than one funnel cloud. We will update you if we get more information.
