Up and down temperatures through next week

BOZEMAN – The next 10 days will be somewhat active across the entire country but for Montana there will be several cold fronts passing through the state and between systems a mild High-pressure ridge.

Temperatures will be bouncing around falling slightly below normal for a day or two and rising back above normal for several days.

The next weather maker looks impressive on satellite imagery off the west coast but forecast models show this system should weaken prior to entering Montana. Increasing clouds, rain and snow will begin to push into the western half of the state by Tuesday morning. A cold front will pass through the region Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning producing cooler temperatures and gusty winds.

Snow accumulations are possible for most mountain passes within SW Montana Tuesday into Wednesday but should be on the light side. Above 6,500’ there should be a higher probability for light to moderate snow in SW Montana.

Temperatures will be trending cooler with this brief change Tuesday into Wednesday but slowly moderating again by Friday and Saturday with the next ridge pattern.

Next week's weather will see similar up and down temperature swings along with a few chances for snow.

Veteran’s Day weather will be cool with a slight chance for snow in the early morning hours on Thursday for SW Montana.