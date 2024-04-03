Unsettled pattern is slowly moving in from the west

BOZEMAN – The weather pattern is beginning to change as High-pressure is slowly drifting to the east and a digging Low-pressure is developing over the Pacific NW.

Temperatures will remain above to well above normal Thursday into Friday as the flow aloft is out of the SW but there is some Pacific moisture embedded in the SW flow producing a few showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Surface wind will begin to increase Thursday into Friday ahead of the next Pacific storm. Temperatures will fall below normal by the weekend with an increasing chance for rain/snow for lower valleys and heavy wet snow for most mountain ranges.

This storm system will begin to exit the region on Monday of next week.