Unsettled pattern continues into Thursday evening

BOZEMAN – A deep trough of Low-pressure will continue to produce scattered snow showers across Southern Montana east of the divide through Thursday evening into early Friday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories of SW Montana east of the divide remain in place through midnight Thursday but have been extended through noon Friday across SE Montana into central and eastern Wyoming.

The weather pattern will improve Friday afternoon and Saturday, but the next weather maker will arrive Saturday evening into Sunday and linger through Monday. This will be the next best chance for scattered showers and mountain snow and cooler temperatures.