Unseasonably warm Thursday and snow by Saturday morning

BOZEMAN – We are currently between storms and a High-pressure ridge will produce a dry and mild pattern through Friday morning.

Forecast highs Thursday will be well above normal with mostly a mix of 70s and a few isolated low 80s. That will change abruptly as a cold front enters the region on Friday morning.

That cold front will produce increase showers, isolated thunderstorms, and stronger surface winds Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

Upper-level Low will dig down into SW Montana Friday night into Saturday morning. Wrap around bands of rain or snow is possible for the lower valleys Saturday morning and accumulating snow is likely for most local mountain passes.

Valley snow is possible by early Saturday morning but temperatures should be warm enough to melt anything that sticks to ground by Saturday afternoon.

Another disturbance will drop in on Sunday and Monday morning producing more cool and wet weather conditions across the region.

