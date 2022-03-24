Unseasonably warm temperatures through Sunday

BOZEMAN – Another above normal temperature day for most of Montana but a few degrees cooler compared to Wednesday.

A very weak disturbance is passing through northern Montana Thursday producing a few rain and snow showers across the hi-line but southern Montana remains dry and mild with gusty surface winds.

Looking ahead Friday to Sunday temperatures will once again shoot well above normal and could come very close to record highs on Sunday. Most of SW Montana should see max temperatures Saturday and Sunday in the upper 50s to the lower 70s.

The next chance for rain or snow will come Monday into Tuesday of next week. A Pacific cold front will pass through the region producing scattered rain or snow showers and cooler temperatures. Next temperatures will be near to slightly below normal.