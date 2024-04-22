Unseasonably warm for several days

BOZEMAN – A return of unseasonably warm weather will develop with a building High-pressure ridge pattern through Wednesday.

This blocking ridge will produce mostly dry conditions with only a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures are near normal Monday but should shoot well above normal Tuesday through Thursday. In fact, we could see max temperatures rise into the mid 60s to the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

The ridge will break down by Thursday afternoon and the next round of cool and wet weather will slide into the Pacific NW and Northern Rockies Thursday evening.

Rain or snow will begin to impact most of SW Montana by Friday and continue into Saturday.