Unseasonably warm for early December through Wednesday

BOZEMAN – A very mild weather pattern is setting up for several days across Montana. Normal daytime temperatures this time of year are usually in the lower 30s and morning lows in the single digits to mid teens. The forecast is pushing temperatures well above normal through Wednesday.

Forecast highs could reach the mid 50s with a few wind lower valleys possibly reaching the lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and that is 20+ degrees above normal. In fact, morning lows will be in the lower 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning and that is close to normal daytime highs this time of year.

A large Pacific storm is just off the Pacific NW coast. A warm front is passing through today and a mild SW flow aloft will develop helping to produce the unseasonably warm temperatures. A cold front will arrive on Thursday and this will put a quick end to the mild pattern.

This cold front will produce scattered rain or snow for lower valleys Thursday and give our mountain ranges a quick shot of snow. Plan on possible travel difficulties Thursday into Friday. One area that could see several days of snow and wind will be in the West Yellowstone region and inside Yellowstone National Park.

Behind this cold front temperatures will drop down to near normal levels by the end of the week and the weekend.