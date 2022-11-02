Trending much colder especially next week

BOZEMAN – Back to standard time this weekend and back to winterlike weather as well across Montana.

The next disturbance will roll into SW Montana Friday and Saturday. Cooler temperatures and a good chance for mountain snow. The Madison, Gallatin, and Absaroka-Beartooth ranges could see heavy snow at times Friday into Saturday.

kbzk

Above 6,000’ there could be 6 inches or more and over a foot is possible for the highest peaks with this next disturbance.

The next phase in our changing pattern arrives late weekend into early next week. Colder air will track down into Montana from Canada and it’s possible we could fall down around zero or slightly below zero next week especially east of the divide.