KBZK Bozeman Area Weather: Fewer clouds, weaker wind and warmer on Thursday

BOZEMAN — It was a blustery day for much of our region, especially southwestern and south central Montana, where many of us experienced wind gusts between 35 and 58 mph Wednesday afternoon. For all the clouds we had, we didn't have much rain to show for them, with just a few hundreds of an inch in a few places. West Yellowstone did get a rain / snow mix.

We can expect decreasing clouds and weakening wind overnight, and lows will be mainly in the 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, but not as windy as it was on Wednesday. Highs will return to the seasonable upper 60s and lower 70s for most of us. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with increasing clouds late in the afternoon and evening.

Another cold front will move southward out of Canada late Friday and this weekend, and that will mean another short-term cooling trend with rain showers and thunderstorms. Amounts will be light, and many won't receive any rain at all. We'll still have lingering clouds on Sunday, but we'll get a warming trend with more sun through next Wednesday.