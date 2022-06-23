Thunderstorms Thursday and an update on the drought monitor

BOZEMAN – A few isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon as a cold front passes through the state along with localized strong surface wind gusts.

Thunderstorm activity should be isolated with the best chance for development from Ennis to Bozeman to Lewistown to Glasgow. Some thunderstorms could be on the strong side producing damaging wind gusts.

The Storm Prediction Center continues a “marginal” risk for a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms in the area highlighted in dark green on the map below.

There is also a slight chance for some isolated showers or thunderstorms Friday afternoon, but the forecast is dry and warm heading into the weekend.

Every Thursday we receive an update on the drought monitor and the news is good regarding SW Montana.

Over the last month with continued rainstorms passing through we have been nibbling away at the severity of the drought across SW Montana. Today’s report shows most of SW Montana is now rated as abnormally dry. Along and north of I-90 “moderate” drought conditions continue with the worst drought ratings over northcentral counties of Montana.

As we head into July, we enter the hot and dry season. The likelihood of drought worsening over SW Montana is high and it will all hinge on how active or inactive the summer monsoon season is locally.