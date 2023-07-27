Thunderstorms in the forecast Thursday into Friday over SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Thunderstorms are likely to impact SW Montana Thursday afternoon with a few severe thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms from Butte to Bozeman to Billings Thursday afternoon and early evening. This means a few thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts and/or damaging hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms across all of SW Montana Friday afternoon into the early evening hours. Again, some storms could produce damaging wind gusts and/or damaging hail.

Another impact from thunderstorm development over SW Montana Thursday into Friday is lightning. Numerous lightning strikes could produce new wildfire starts heading into the last weekend of July.

Wildfire smoke from fires in central Idaho and western Montana will continue to produce hazy skies with air quality worsening at times and impacting those who are hypersensitive to the smoke.