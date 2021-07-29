Thunderstorms building over SW Montana Thursday afternoon

BOZEMAN – The atmosphere is slightly unstable Thursday afternoon with monsoonal moisture pushing into SW Montana.

Watch for isolated to scattered thunderstorms through the early evening hours over SW Montana. Most storms should be east of the divide. Some thunderstorms could produce brief heavy rain but only in isolated areas. All thunderstorms will produce lightning and ground strikes could lead to new fire starts.

Friday afternoon thunderstorms will once again develop but only over a small part of SW Montana. The West Yellowstone area, Island Park, ID and in Yellowstone National Park will be favored for thunderstorms Friday.

Temperatures will not be as hot over the next few days but should stay above normal through the weekend and could fall slightly below normal by early next week.

We are hopeful that the forecast models verify as they are pointing to some much-needed rainfall by early next week. Look for updates on the extended forecast tonight at 5:30 pm and 10 pm on KXLF and KBZK.

Air quality continues to be the main weather hazard. Air Quality Alerts have been extended another 24 hours for SW Montana. Air quality at times has been rated unhealthy so please try and limit your exposure to the thick wildfire smoke.